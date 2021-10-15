Wife Of Steelers Assistant Coach Has Passed Away

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had heartbreaking news to announce involving inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky. His wife, Rayme Olsavsky, has unfortunately passed away.

The Steelers released a statement on Olsavsky’s death on their social media accounts.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky,” the team said. “Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry and the loss of his wife. We will continue to support Jerry through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jerry and their entire families, including his three children, Joseph, Emma and Dominic.”

#Steelers statement on Rayme Olsavsky, who passed away this morning and is the wife of Inside Linebackers Coach Jerry Olsavsky. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qcQzgTYgmc — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 15, 2021

Jerry Olsavsky actually began his career with the Steelers as a player in 1989. He spent several seasons with the franchise before eventually becoming an assistant coach for Youngstown State in 2003.

It wasn’t until 2010 when Olsavsky become a defensive assistant for the Steelers. Five years later, he was promoted to inside linebackers coach.

We’d imagine the Steelers will honor the Olsavsky family on Sunday night when they take on the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. It’s unclear if Jerry Olsavsky will be on the sidelines for that game.

Our thoughts are with the Olsavsky family during this time.