Report: Wife Of Steelers Quarterback Arrested In Las Vegas

Kalabrya Gondezick-Haskins, the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas on July 3 after a domestic violence incident with her husband.

According to the arrest report, police responded to a call at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at around 2:30 a.m. on July 3. At the scene, they found part of a tooth and blood in the room, both of which reportedly belonged to Haskins.

The Steelers quarterback was transported to the hospital where he told police that he and his wife married in March and were visiting Las Vegas with friends. Haskins explained that the couple got into a fight after he and his friends went to a nightclub, but didn’t wait for the rest of the group.

The altercation turned physical once the NFL quarterback returned. Haskins reportedly told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan that his wife had punched him and cut his lip open.

“I want her out of my room,” Haskins told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan, per 8 News Now Las Vegas. “She hit me and cut my lip open.”

Police also spoke with Gondezick-Haskins, who said that she injured her hand during a fight that her husband had with a friend. She also claimed that she did not know what happened to Haskins’ mouth.

“During the interview, [she] was given several opportunities to be truthful about what occurred,” police wrote in the report.

Gondezick-Haskins now faces a charge of felony domestic violence with substantial bodily harm. She posted bond and is now scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.

