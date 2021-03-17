1 NFC Team is Still ‘Locked On’ Trading For Deshaun Watson

Despite the Houston Texans’ open commitment to keeping star quarterback Deshaun Watson, other teams are skeptical of their passion.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, one NFC team is “locked on” to trading for the three-time Pro Bowler. That team is the Carolina Panthers, who have remained virtually motionless during free agency.

It’s no secret that the Panthers are actively pursuing quarterbacks as an upgrade to last year’s starter, Teddy Bridgewater. The Panthers were reportedly interested in trading for Matthew Stafford before he was traded to the LA Rams.

The Panthers are pretty flush with cap space, boasting over $28 million still in their war chest per OverTheCap. Thus far the only new players they’ve brought on board are offensive lineman Pat Elflein and Cameron Erving.

Panthers have had a quiet start to free agency. But they’re still locked on Deshaun Watson, the offseason’s biggest prize.

There certainly appears to be some mutual interest from Deshaun Watson in the Panthers. This past week it was reported that Watson was “intrigued” by Carolina.

The Panthers are coming off a 5-11 season with the first-year duo of head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady at the helm. But while both coaches are respected, it’s clear that they need a superstar under center to get their offense humming.

The two biggest questions remaining are whether the Texans will ever relax their stance on Watson, and whether Carolina has the assets to bring him into the fold.

We may not get the answer to either of those questions for a while though.

Will Deshaun Watson be a Carolina Panther when all is said and done?