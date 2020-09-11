1 Team Reportedly ‘Made A Late Run’ At Signing Jadeveon Clowney

The Tennessee Titans got the job done by signing Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal last week. According to a new report, another team in the AFC South reportedly made a late push to try and sway Clowney away from signing with Tennessee.

For the majority of Clowney’s free-agency, the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans were in the lead to land the talented edge-rusher. Baltimore and Seattle also remained in the mix. Per a report from Pro Football Talk, the Houston Texans became involved late in the process.

Once Houston learned Clowney was leaning towards Tennessee, the Texans tried to make a late push to sign him. The Texans were clearly concerned about the Titans’ big pickup. Houston and Tennessee have to play each other twice a year.

Of course, Houston’s attempt didn’t pan out. Clowney is heading to Tennessee where he’s expected to be a big-time contributor for the Titans defense this season.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, one team that got involved late is the team that made Clowney the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014. Yes, the Texans contacted Clowney before he made his final decision to sign with the Titans,” Pro Football Talk writes.

It’s highly unlikely Clowney even considered the Texans. Things didn’t exactly end too well between the two sides.

It doesn’t matter now, either. The Texans will have to play Clowney twice during the 2020 season.

With Clowney in the mix, the Tennessee Titans are a major contender to watch out of the AFC.