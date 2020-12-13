2 Candidates Are Emerging For The Houston Texans’ Job

The Houston Texans were the first team to fire their head coach in 2020, axing Bill O’Brien at the quarter-pole following an 0-4 start. In the weeks since that big decision, the Texans appear to have narrowed their head coaching search.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, two candidates are believed to be getting a lot of consideration for the job. One is Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, while the other is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Schottenheimer has been credited with bringing Russell Wilson’s QB play to the next level in his three years in Seattle. But he doesn’t exactly have a spotless track record developing QBs. His tenures with the Jets, Rams and Colts were uneven at best.

Bieniemy has been a top candidate for several years now but just hasn’t been able to close the deal. He’s been with the Chiefs since Andy Reid arrived in 2013 and helped turn Patrick Mahomes into a megastar upon being promoted in 2018.

Jed Hughes, hired to assist Houston in its search for a new HC, recently presented Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer with a strong recommendation as someone who deserves serious consideration for the Texan’s HC job, per sources. Many believe KC OC Eric Bieniemy a strong candidate. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2020

Clearly the Houston Texans want a head coach who can maximize Deshaun Watson’s potential. Schottenheimer and Bieniemy are two of the biggest names on offense right now, and it’s realistic that either one could get the job.

But Bill O’Brien tried and failed to build around Watson, mortgaging the team’s future with some dreadful player moves. The Texans head into the 2021 offseason with no first- or second-round picks, limited cap space, and an aging defense.

Whoever takes over as the Texans head coach will have their work cut out for them.

The Houston Texans need to get their head coaching hire right if they want to avoid being an AFC cellar-dweller.