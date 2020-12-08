2 Legendary NFL Coaches Helping Texans With Their Search

The Houston Texans have hired an impressive search committee to find their next head coach. In fact, this committee includes two of the best coaches the NFL has seen over the last few decades.

It turns out Houston’s group of consultants will include Tony Dungy and Jimmy Johnson. Both of them have at least one Super Bowl ring on their resume.

Dungy and Johnson aren’t the only notable names working with the Texans, as former Pro Bowl wideout Andre Johnson will help the franchise he once played for. However, the most prominent names on this list have to be Dungy and Johnson since they know a thing or two about coaching.

Cal McNair, the chairman and CEO of the Texans, seems quite excited about working together alongside two Hall of Fame coaches.

“I’m very excited,” McNair said, via FOX26 Houston. “These guys are all so experienced and had a lot of success in the various areas they’ve been working and they all want to help and make the Texans the best we can be and it’s really quite a testament that they want to do that.

Houston has its franchise quarterback on its roster in Deshaun Watson. He’s an exceptional talent who elevates his teammates around him.

The issue for the Texans is they haven’t surrounded Watson with a ton of talent. Unfortunately things took a turn for the worse this past offseason when Bill O’Brien shipped DeAndre Hopkins off to the Arizona Cardinals.

Even though Houston is lacking a ton of draft picks right now because of O’Brien and his awful trades, the franchise is an elite coach away from becoming a playoff team again.

