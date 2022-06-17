2 More NFL Coaches Were Fined For Practice Violations

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Well, it turns out Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy wasn't the only one fined this week for violating OTA non-contact rules.

On Friday, ESPN insider Dan Graziano announced that Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera are both being fined for offseason workout rules violations.

Smith is being fined $50,000 for prohibited one-on-one drills between the offensive line and defensive line.

Rivera, meanwhile, was fined $100,000 for allowing excessive contact in practice drills. Additionally, the Commanders are being docked a pair of 2023 OTA practices.

OTAs are not supposed to feature live contact, per the league's collective bargaining agreement.

NFL teams are supposed to wait until the pads come on in training camp to really increase the intensity level.

As we've seen over the past few days, the NFL isn't afraid to put the hammer down on teams that violate offseason workout rules.