3 NFL Teams Appear To Be Pushing Hard For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are in a holding pattern with disgruntled star quarterback Deshaun Watson. But that isn’t stopping three NFL teams for continuing to make a push to trade for him.

According to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers are three teams that appear undaunted by Houston’s pledge to keep Watson. He noted that all three teams are taking very different approaches, but that they all want the same thing.

“Bottom line: The Texans keep saying they are not going to trade Deshaun Watson… and in Denver, Miami and Carolina, the people in charge don’t fully believe the Texans,” Fisher wrote.

Strong reports have come out that the Broncos want Watson over incumbent Drew Lock. The Broncos are coming off a 5-11 season and have the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins are reportedly less bullish on pursuing Watson as they remain unsure if Tua Tagovailoa is their guy. They have the No. 3 overall pick (courtesy of the Texans themselves) as well as the No. 18 pick.

As for the Panthers, their reported interest in Matthew Stafford and a recent rumor that they were willing to pay big for Watson is strong evidence that they’ll pursue Watson. They have the No. 8 pick in the draft.

It’s rare that we see this much movement of Pro Bowl quarterbacks less than a month after Super Bowl Sunday.

Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz have all been moved in the past month.

But Deshaun Watson is an entirely different story. He’s coming off a superb year even though the Texans went just 4-12. And as a three-time Pro Bowler already under contract, his value has never been higher.

There’s a long way to go until the 2021 NFL Draft. And it’s going to be a nail-biter all the way to the end.