4 Texans Players Are Reportedly Off-Limits For Trade

At 1-6 and with no picks in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans could be busy before the NFL trade deadline. But there are a few players that apparently aren’t available.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, there are four players that are “off limits” to other teams. Those players are QB Deshaun Watson, DE J.J. Watt and offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

Those are the players that would likely yield the Texans the largest haul of assets. But the Texans are already getting calls on other players on their roster, namely wide receivers Kenny Stills, Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks.

“The Texans have told other teams that four players are off limits: QB Deshaun Watson, DE J.J. Watt and OTs Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard,” Breer wrote. “They’ll listen on anyone else (though they’d probably be less likely to move guys they just signed extensions with). They’ll get calls on their receivers, and could move Stills, Fuller or Brandin Cooks.”

The Houston Texans have already fired head coach and GM Bill O’Brien following an 0-4 start. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel hasn’t done much better, going 1-2 in his three games at the helm.

Houston is on a bye week this week, which would give them some time to integrate any new players from trades into the fold.

But it’s pretty clear that the Texans are selling, not buying.

Several years of roster mismanagement have gotten the Texans to this point. They’ll need to hope that some teams are willing to give them the assets they need to get back on track.