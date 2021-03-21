6 Teams Reportedly Still Interested In Trading For Deshaun Watson

Despite the quarterback being in the middle of seven active lawsuits (with more pending), NFL teams are still interested in trading for Deshaun Watson.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, six teams in particular still have their eyes on dealing for Watson, who the Texans have made off-limits this offseason despite the 25-year-old Pro Bowler’s dissatisfaction with the organization.

Wilson named the Broncos, Dolphins, Eagles, Jets, Panthers and 49ers as the six organizations still interested in Watson.

Of course, if a team wants to eventually trade for Watson, there are a number of things it must consider. First and foremost is Watson’s legal issues and whether he’ll be punished by the NFL.

How these lawsuits play out will ultimately determine not just the trajectory of Watson’s offseason and 2021 regular season, but also possibly his career as a whole.

It will be an interesting next few months for sure.