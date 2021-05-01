During ESPN’s live NFL Draft coverage on Saturday, Adam Schefter dropped an eye-opening update on Deshaun Watson‘s future with the Houston Texans.

What a whirlwind couple of months it’s been for Watson and the Texans. It began when the young superstar demanded a trade. In past weeks, the situation has been taken to a downward spiral. A total of 22 women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson for sexual misconduct allegations.

Watson’s future both in Houston and in the NFL appears to be in limbo. Even Schefter is hearing we might not see Watson take the football field anytime soon.

The NFL insider is hearing from inner circles Watson’s career in Houston may be over and there’s even a chance he doesn’t play during the 2021 season.

“The fact of the matter is there are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season. There are people who believe his career in Houston is over,” Schefter said during ESPN’s live coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday. “The Texans know they face a tremendous amount of quarterback uncertainty which is why they used the third-round pick on Davis Mills.”

Stay tuned.

The Houston Texans used their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, No. 67 overall, on former Stanford quarterback Davis Mills. That could tell us everything we need to know about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston.

The reality is the Texans probably need to prepare for the 2021 season with the idea Watson won’t be available. It’s still unclear how the 22 civil lawsuits will play out.

Watson’s immediate future with both Houston and the NFL is in limbo, and it doesn’t appear it will leave there anytime soon.