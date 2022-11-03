Adam Schefter Reveals Texans' Absurd Asking Price For Brandin Cooks

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 15: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans carries the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was mentioned in a plethora of rumors this week, and yet, he wasn't traded before Tuesday's deadline.

Cooks hasn't shied away from displaying his frustration over this situation. He missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to personal reasons and then fired off a few cryptic tweets.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, one of the reasons the Texans didn't trade Cooks is because their asking price was too high.

The Texans reportedly wanted a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick in return for Cooks. Teams weren't willing to meet that asking price and take on his $18 million salary for the 2023 season.

Now, the Texans are in a situation where Cooks is disgruntled and not even suiting up for a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooks leads the Texans in receptions, targets and receiving yards this season.

With Cooks out of the lineup, the Texans will need Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore to lead their receiving corps.