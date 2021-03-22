‘Additional Context’ On The Deshaun Watson Trade Situation

If you’re a fan of a team pursuing a trade for Deshaun Watson and think that his current legal battle will make getting him an easier, you may need a reality check.

According to Yahoo Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson, every team interested in trading for Watson has been information gathering since the first allegations emerged. And at this time, no team is “sprinting to cut a deal” with the Texans.

Robinson also pointed out that the Texans are still not fielding any calls concerning trade offers for Deshaun Watson. That has been their stance since the beginning.

Obviously a volatile situation like this has the potential to change things at the drop of a hat. But that hat hasn’t dropped yet, and it doesn’t look like anyone is eager to seize any sort of advantage from the situation.

Deshaun Watson is coming off a career-year with the Texans despite going just 4-12 as a starter this year. The team has since hired a new head coach and general manager, but Watson appears determined to leave Houston.

Reports have circulated for over a month as to which NFL teams have the best ability to trade for Watson. Just about everyone from the New York Jets to the Chicago Bears to the New England Patriots has been mentioned at least once.

But it seems likely that Watson’s legal situation is only going to slow down any potential move, not speed it up.

