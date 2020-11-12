Amy Palcic Shares Message After Surprising Texans Firing

The Houston Texans made waves in all the wrong ways on Wednesday when they fired respected PR executive Amy Palcic.

On Thursday, the now-former Texans VP of Communications reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Palcic called Wednesday “arguably the most humiliating day of my life,” but offered thanks to everyone who has supported her.

“On what was arguably the most humiliating day of my life, people showed up — my friends, colleagues, total strangers,” Palcic wrote. “PR can often be a thankless job. We live behind the scenes lifting others up. A great reminder that being a good person matters in the long run. THANK YOU”

Palcic has definitely not been lacking for support. Everyone from Texans star JJ Watt to ESPN’s Adam Schefter to random fans of other teams have come out to offer their support to her.

On what was arguably the most humiliating day of my life, people showed up — my friends, colleagues, total strangers. PR can often be a thankless job. We live behind the scenes lifting others up. A great reminder that being a good person matters in the long run.

THANK YOU ❤️ — Amy Palcic (@amypalcic) November 12, 2020

The Texans hired Palcic in 2013, making her the first woman to hold the top PR executive role at an NFL team.

In 2017, Palcic and her staff won the prestigious Pete Rozelle Award for having the top PR department in the league.

Unfortunately, the Texans are in the middle of major front office shakeup. The team fired head coach and GM Bill O’Brien earlier this year, and more changes are likely to follow.

2020 has been a rough year for all of us, and you hate to see people lose their jobs these days.