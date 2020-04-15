Analyst Says 1 NFL Team Gets “F” Offseason Grade

This NFL offseason has been pretty wild to say the least. We’ve seen head-scratching trades, huge signings and even a few surprising retirements.

Bleacher Report analyst Martin Fenn released his offseason grades for every team in the NFL. Only one franchise received an F, and to be honest it’s somewhat deserving.

Fenn gave the Houston Texans an F for how it handled its roster this offseason. Trading away an elite wideout in DeAndre Hopkins was bad enough, but not getting fair compensation makes it even worse.

Bill O’Brien then tried to fill the hole at wide receiver by acquiring Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams. Those two trades clearly didn’t sit well with Fenn when he was grading the Texans.

From Bleacher Report:

Those two moves alone are worth a losing grade. However, the Texans were also outbid for Reader after signing Cobb and re-signing cornerback Bradley Roby, which could have a big impact on the front four. Bill O’Brien has hardly done himself any favors with his personnel decisions this spring.

Houston has been the laughingstock of the league this offseason because of the trades O’Brien made.

Regardless of all the criticism they’ve received, the Texans should be a playoff contender in the AFC South as long as Deshaun Watson is under center.

Do you think Fenn’s grade for the Texans is fair?