Analyst Suggests Former NFL QB Could Be Texans Next Coach

The David Culley era is over. Now, the Houston Texans join the long list of teams in the market for a new head coach.

A few possibilities have already been mentioned for the Texans’ gig. Brian Flores is the obvious choice. The Dolphins fired him at the beginning of the week, which was obviously shocking for a number of reasons.

While Flores would please most of the fan base, another intriguing name has entered the discussion.

NFL writer Peter Schrager mentioned former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as a potential option for the Texans’ coaching job.

“Culley is gone but I think Lovie Smith could have a spot on this @HoustonTexans staff moving forward. I wouldn’t just assume it’s Flores, Mayo or a NE coach. It’ll be a real search. A name they batted around last year was Josh McCown. I think HOU will look all over.”

McCown interviewed for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job once already back in January of 2021.

It’s worth mentioning McCown doesn’t have a lick of coaching experience in the NFL. He spent the majority of his professional career as a backup quarterback. He’s long been known to have a high football IQ.

It’d be quite a mixed bag of reactions if the Texans fired Culley and then went out and hired a former backup quarterback with no experience. Houston deserves better.