Andre Johnson Believes 1 Texans Move Was The Tipping Point

The Houston Texans have taken a major step back this season – and former star wide receiver Andre Johnson knows why.

Ware admitted this week the second DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals, it started a domino effect. The trade impacted the team’s morale and began a “trickle-down effect,” per Johnson.

“I think that it all started with the trade then it seems like it was a trickle-down effect with everything that’s happened,” Johnson said, via Forbes.

We’d have to agree. O’Brien’s decision to trade Hopkins is one of the worst decisions by an NFL organization in recent memory. The Texans didn’t even receive a first-round pick in exchange for the superstar wide receiver. Instead, the Texans got veteran back David Johnson, and a second-round and fourth-round pick.

Without Hopkins in the lineup, the Texans are 4-7 this season. Deshaun Watson continues to progress as an NFL quarterback, but even he’s taken a small step back without Hopkins on the field.

Luckily, Houston doesn’t have to worry about O’Brien any longer. The Texans fired him early on in the 2020 season. Believe it or not, the Texans are starting to get things turned around this season.

Following an 0-4 start to the season, the Texans are now 4-7, having won three of their last four games. They’ll need a miracle to make the playoffs. But it’s at the very least encouraging to see the team heading in the right directions.

If the Texans can continue to pick up momentum to end out this season, they could be a team to watch come next year.