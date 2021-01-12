Andre Johnson Has Brutally Honest Message For Deshaun Watson

On Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Texans finally put in a request to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The move comes after reports suggested star quarterback Deshaun Watson could force a trade from the Texans. Watson reportedly had Bieniemy at the top of his coaching wishlist, but the team failed to bring him in for an interview.

Now, it seems like the Texas are just trying to appease Watson – which seems like a good idea even if the optics aren’t great. Rumors of a rift between he and the organization continue to grow louder. So much so that legitimate trade rumors surfaced over the weekend.

One Houston Texans legend thinks Watson should never play another down for the Texans organization. Former star wide receiver Andre Johnson told Watson to “stand his ground.”

If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!! — Andre Johnson (@johnson80) January 12, 2021

“If I’m Deshaun Watson I will stand my ground,” Johnson said. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

Johnson is arguably the best player to ever wear a Houston Texans uniform, so his comments hold significant weight. He rarely shares his opinion like this on social media as well, which makes his blunt message for the Texans even more notable.

Is the Watson era over in Houston already?