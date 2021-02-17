Andre Johnson Reacts To What’s Happening With The Texans

Andre Johnson was never the most vocal athlete during his NFL career, but when he speaks, people listen.

Last month, Johnson shocked the football community with his take on Deshaun Watson‘s situation with the Houston Texans. His comments on that topic turned plenty of heads considering he used to suit up for the franchise.

“If I’m Deshaun Watson I will stand my ground,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

Johnson didn’t elaborate on those comments at the time, but he did share additional information regarding the Texans during an appearance on former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas’ podcast.

“I’ve been around the organization for a long time,” Johnson said on ‘The HD Connection’. “I worked there last season. It’s just certain things you see. Being able to be on that side of it, it’s just certain things that you see that you know are not right.”

Johnson then revealed his biggest regret in his NFL career, which could be a valuable lesson to Watson.

“I went through those things myself with the organization, and I did it for 12 years. Sometimes people ask me ‘What do you wish you can change about your career?’ I’d always tell them that I wish I was a bit more selfish.”

Just by looking at his recent actions, it seems that Watson knows how much value and power his voice has.

It’ll be interesting to see if Watson stands his ground and gets traded this offseason.