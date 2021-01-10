Anonymous Executives Suggest 1 NFC Team For Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins are the team generating the most mentions about a possible Deshaun Watson trade, but one possible NFC destination has also been thrown around.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora presented on Twitter today a scenario that multiple unnamed NFL executives reportedly proposed to him. It involves Watson being shipped to San Francisco.

The logic behind such a deal would be the Texans could get a quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo) in return, along with multiple quality draft picks. Garoppolo worked with new Houston general manager Nick Caserio in New England.

As for the 49ers, well, they’d be getting a top-5 quarterback to pair with a creative, offensive-minded head coach who has never worked with a player of this caliber at the position before.

Had a few execs text me a siimilar trade concept regarding Texans should the situation with Watson go nuclear: Jimmy G plus several high picks for Watson. Caserio/Jimmy reunion. Gets Watson out of the AFC kinda like how Belichick wouldn't trade Jimmy within the AFC. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 10, 2021

Houston will no doubt try to exhaust all of its options in terms of assuaging Watson’s feelings toward the franchise before trading him. But right now, the situation seems to be trending toward untenable.

The Texans will need to act–and act quickly–to reverse course.