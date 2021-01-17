Anonymous NFL Source Has Brutal Comment On Texans’ Job

The Houston Texans are having a nightmare offseason, and it doesn’t look like it will be ending any time soon.

The team’s fallout with star quarterback Deshaun Watson is ongoing, and between that situation and the reports of rampant dysfunction within the organization, the franchise might have trouble filling its head coaching vacancy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans’ job, which was originally the least desirable of all the head coaching openings this offseason, is now looked at as the “most undesirable head coaching job” in the entire NFL.

Add in the fact that Schefter also says there’s a “growing sense” that Watson has taken his last snap for the Texans, and Houston clearly has a major, major problem.

One league source connected to the Texans' HC situation said Saturday: "It's gone from the least desirable head coaching job (opening) to the most undesirable head coaching job in the NFL. That's a fact. That's how that job is now looked at by everybody." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

Just one year ago, the Texans were playing in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, and actually jumped out to a 24-0 lead on the eventual world champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, their future outlook is as dismal as it gets. If the Texans can somehow still smooth things over with Watson, their forecast will get considerably better, but that seems less likely by the day.

Whoever eventually takes the job in Houston has to be prepared for a possible major rebuild.