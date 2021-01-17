The Spun

Anonymous NFL Source Has Brutal Comment On Texans’ Job

JJ Watt sits on the bench during the Houston Texans loss to the Chiefs.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans looks on from the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are having a nightmare offseason, and it doesn’t look like it will be ending any time soon.

The team’s fallout with star quarterback Deshaun Watson is ongoing, and between that situation and the reports of rampant dysfunction within the organization, the franchise might have trouble filling its head coaching vacancy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans’ job, which was originally the least desirable of all the head coaching openings this offseason, is now looked at as the “most undesirable head coaching job” in the entire NFL.

Add in the fact that Schefter also says there’s a “growing sense” that Watson has taken his last snap for the Texans, and Houston clearly has a major, major problem.

Just one year ago, the Texans were playing in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, and actually jumped out to a 24-0 lead on the eventual world champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, their future outlook is as dismal as it gets. If the Texans can somehow still smooth things over with Watson, their forecast will get considerably better, but that seems less likely by the day.

Whoever eventually takes the job in Houston has to be prepared for a possible major rebuild.


