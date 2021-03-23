Earlier this afternoon, the lawyer for star quarterback Deshaun Watson released another statement defending his client.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, issued a statement last week stating the double-digit lawsuits from women accusing the Houston Texans quarterback of sexual harassment and assault are “meritless.” In a new statement this week, he stated that “any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false.”

While the veracity of the claims against Watson are unknown, the trade market for the star quarterback appears to be drying up. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright said he spoke with “more than one team” who are moving on from plans to trade for Watson.

“Talked to more than one team who had previously been interested in Watson, and they’re moving forward without him in their plans at this point,” Allbright said on Twitter.

Their response: “For us it’s a football decision. We don’t know about guilt, but we know this won’t be wrapped by the draft…”

Earlier this offseason, Watson reportedly approached the Texans and asked for a trade. Several teams showed interest, including the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

However, over the past week, those trade rumors have subsided as Watson deals with these allegations.

Watson has not addressed the allegations since March 16. He released a statement at the time saying he looked forward to clearing his name.

We’ll have the latest when it becomes available.