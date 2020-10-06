Anonymous Texans Player Has Telling Comment On Bill O’Brien

Bill O’Brien became the first NFL head coach to be fired this season, as the Houston Texans officially decided to move on.

The AFC South franchise is off to an 0-4 start to the 2020 regular season. Houston is coming off a playoff appearance in 2019 and entered 2020 with high expectations. However, the O’Brien-led team has done nothing but disappoint so far.

“I respected the decision,” O’Brien said in a video conference call on Monday night. “Look, I know in this business when we lost to Minnesota, a game that we had a chance to win. Give Minnesota credit. They did a great job. But I knew that something like this could happen. That’s the business.”

O’Brien has been on the public hot seat for a while, especially following his decision to trade Deandre Hopkins, and the Texans players appear to be relieved by the move.

One anonymous Texans player had a telling comment to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

“There’s actually a feeling of relief in Houston. Not that O’Brien is not a great guy, he was losing our trust and confidence…maybe even lost all of it,” the anonymous player said.

Houston will be led by interim head coach Romeo Crennel moving forward.

The Texans are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.