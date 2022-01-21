Another NFL Team Reportedly Spoke With Josh McCown

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown has reportedly spoken to another NFL team during this coaching cycle.

It was already reported that he spoke with the Houston Texans, but it also sounds like he’s spoken with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network confirmed the news on Twitter as McCown is highly regarded for his knowledge of the game, leadership skills, and intelligence.

Jacksonville Jaguars have had a conversation this week with retired quarterback Josh McCown this week, according to league sources. McCown, who had a formal interview with the Texans on Thursday, highly regarded for his knowledge of the game, leadership skills and intelligence — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 21, 2022

McCown played in the NFL for 16 seasons and bounced around a lot as a backup quarterback. Some of his best seasons came with both the Browns and Jets even though he never led them to the playoffs.

He was with Cleveland for two seasons and started 11 games. He finished with 3,209 yards through the air, along with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

McCown also spent two seasons with the Jets and started in 16 games. He totaled 3,465 yards, plus threw 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He has a reputation for being a quarterback guru and was doing solid work with Sam Darnold before he went to Carolina and fell apart.

It’s unlikely McCown will get hired as a head coach this year, but no one should be surprised if he’s brought onto a coaching staff as a position coach.