Another Starting NFL Quarterback Has Been Benched

The Houston Texans are reportedly the second team to make a quarterback change on Wednesday.

While Texans head coach Lovie Smith did not announce a switch during his press conference earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is reporting that Houston starter Davis Mills will indeed be benched.

"It’ll be Kyle Allen for the #Texans at QB Sunday, sources say. Lovie Smith declined to make a starter in his press conference today," Garafolo tweeted.

Mills, a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2021, was Houston's primary starter as a rookie and has started all 10 games for the team thus far in 2022.

In his second year, Mills' completion percentage has dropped five points and he has thrown a league-high 11 interceptions. We're not sure what starting Kyle Allen will do for a 1-8-1 Texans team, but it looks like Lovie Smith wants to find out.

While Smith did not announce he was changing QBs, the New York Jets, the other team to make a switch today, did confirm they are benching Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White.