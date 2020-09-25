Texans Insider Addresses Team’s Reported ‘Interest’ In Antonio Brown

It’s been roughly a year since Antonio Brown played in the NFL. Although the former All-Pro remains unsigned at the moment, there’s one team reportedly interested in his services. On Friday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said the Houston Texans have shown the most interest in Brown. He did say that nothing is imminent though.

“I did speak to a source close to Brown that told me among all teams that have looked into Brown over the past few months, it might be the Houston Texans that have been the most active,” Fowler said on Get Up. “That comes with a huge caveat. No one is signing him right now with an eight-game suspension that could be even longer.”

A few hours after Fowler announced Houston’s interest in Brown, a conflicting report came out regarding this potential pairing.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said that Texans have no interest in Brown.

The Texans have no interest in Antonio Brown. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) September 25, 2020

Houston’s offense has looked anemic since trading away DeAndre Hopkins. That isn’t too shocking due to the fact that Hopkins was Deshaun Watson’s favorite target. To make matters worse for the Texans, Hopkins is enjoying a great start to the season with the Cardinals.

Even though Antonio Brown would satisfy the Texans’ need for a No. 1 wideout, he comes with too much baggage at the moment.

For now, Houston will have to rely on Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Will Fuller at wide receiver.

[John McClain]