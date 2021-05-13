Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Responds To Settlement Talk

Discussions of potential settlement have surfaced in regards to the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Despite the discussions, those same 22 women have revealed they’re not willing to settle. Tony Buzbee, the attorney of the 22 accusers, admitted as much on Wednesday.

“When asked about a possible settlement, Buzbee said that is not happening,” wrote Mark Berman of FOX 26.

According to Buzbee, four of the accusers have met with the NFL’s lead investigator. An additional “eight to ten of his clients” have held discussions with the Houston Police Department.

“When reached by phone Wednesday night Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, confirmed that four of his clients have met with the NFL’s lead investigator, Lisa Friel, and eight to ten of his clients have met with the Houston Police Department and Buzbee pointed out ‘the Houston Police Department has been perfect,'” Berman continued.

Here’s the latest on the ongoing civil lawsuits against Watson, courtesy of Berman.

When reached by phone Wednesday night Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, confirmed that four of his clients have met with the NFL’s lead investigator, Lisa Friel, and eight to ten of his clients… pic.twitter.com/VgO8lzH2Sg — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 13, 2021

Tony Buzbee confirmed here what Roger Goodell told reporters in April. The NFL is indeed investigating the Deshaun Watson situation, but it’s doing so privately.

It’s unclear how much longer it’ll take for the investigation surrounding Watson to wrap up. But it’s plausible the young star doesn’t take a snap this upcoming season.

The 22 accusers aren’t willing to enter a settlement, which could drag the lawsuits out much longer.