Last week, the Houston Police Department received a formal report in the ongoing Deshaun Watson case. But the attorney for the plaintiffs is indicating that even more big things are on the way.

According to KTRK in Houston, plaintiff attorney Tony Buzbee will hold a press conference on Tuesday that he claims will address “important and significant developments” in the Deshaun Watson case. Per the report, this press conference will be held at noon at the Chase Tower downtown.

Buzbee has claimed that up to 21 civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson since the first ones back in late-March. Watson has responded by hiring Rusty Hardin to combat the charges.

Following the police report that was filed last week, Hardin praised what he called a “long overdue development.” He pledged that Watson would cooperate with the Houston Police Department.

“We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans and the NFL are staying quiet amid the lawsuits. Both sides are reportedly conducting their own investigations to determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Deshaun Watson has reportedly been seeking a trade from the Houston Texans since early in the offseason. The team went just 4-12 this past season despite Watson leading the NFL in passing yards.

New general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley have a rough couple of months (or years) ahead of them.