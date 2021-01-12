Betting Odds Suggest 2 Favorites For Doug Pederson

It’s only a matter of time before former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson lands a new head coaching gig.

The Eagles fired Pederson after he led the team to an abysmal 4-11-1 campaign. Perhaps even worse than Pederson’s 2020 record was his handling of the Eagles’ season finale in which he essentially gave up.

There’s plenty of red flags surrounding the former Eagles head coach, but he did win a Super Bowl just three years ago. It’s inevitable he lands back on his feet and becomes an NFL head coach soon.

The latest betting odds suggest the Houston Texans and New York Jets are the favorites to hire Pederson. Here’s a look at the rest of the odds.

Where will Pederson go next? Houston Texans +200

NY Jets +250

Jacksonville Jaguars +400

LA Chargers +400

Atlanta Falcons +600

Detroit Lions +600 pic.twitter.com/nw1NGZ2DAy — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 12, 2021

The Jets make a lot of sense. Doug Pederson reportedly has a great relationship with Jets’ GM Joe Douglas. But right now, it doesn’t appear Pederson is at the top of New York’s wish-list.

The Jets’ head coaching position is an interesting one. Obviously they’ve been the laughingstock of the NFL for the past few years, but there is reason to be optimistic about the organization’s future.

New York will select second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning the new head coach will have some flexibility on how he wants to orchestrate the roster. Pederson is probably the most-qualified head coach available and wouldn’t have make too many rookie mistakes.

The Texans could also be an intriguing fit for Pederson with Deshaun Watson. Though, something tells us Watson wouldn’t be too happy with that decision.