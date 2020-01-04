The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill O’Brien Is Getting Crushed For His 1st Half Decision Making Vs. Bills

A closeup of Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans walks on the sidelines while playing the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans and Bill O’Brien are once again playing in a Saturday afternoon AFC Wild Card game at home. They usually lose in these situations and are down 10-0 in the first half.

Houston gave up a touchdown on the first drive of the game and has been unable to put any of its own points on the board. O’Brien is taking the brunt of criticism.

First, he burned a timeout challenging what he thought was an uncalled defensive pass interference. The NFL has shown a propensity to never change those types of calls, yet O’Brien still threw the red flag.

Combine that decision with two punts near midfield, and O’Brien is getting crushed for his perplexing decision making.

This is O’Brien’s fourth trip to the playoffs with the Texans. If this result holds, he will be 1-3 in first-round games and 1-4 overall in the postseason.

Not ideal.

You can watch Texans-Bills on ABC and ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.