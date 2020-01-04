Bill O’Brien Is Getting Crushed For His 1st Half Decision Making Vs. Bills

The Houston Texans and Bill O’Brien are once again playing in a Saturday afternoon AFC Wild Card game at home. They usually lose in these situations and are down 10-0 in the first half.

Houston gave up a touchdown on the first drive of the game and has been unable to put any of its own points on the board. O’Brien is taking the brunt of criticism.

First, he burned a timeout challenging what he thought was an uncalled defensive pass interference. The NFL has shown a propensity to never change those types of calls, yet O’Brien still threw the red flag.

Combine that decision with two punts near midfield, and O’Brien is getting crushed for his perplexing decision making.

Thought the Bills had a coaching advantage in this game. Did not think it would be this extreme. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 4, 2020

Bill O'Brien is setting up the master fake punt after he takes an intentional delay of game. The Bills will be thinking there's no way he'd fake a punt after costing himself five yards and then he'll do it. Coaching genius. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 4, 2020

Oh yes punt it again baby on 4th and 3 near midfield — AG (@AndyGlockner) January 4, 2020

Love someone the way Bill O'Brien loves punting. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) January 4, 2020

For an “offensive guru”, Bill O’Brien really sucks — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) January 4, 2020

Bill O'Brien's approval rating isn't terribly high right now. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 4, 2020

This is O’Brien’s fourth trip to the playoffs with the Texans. If this result holds, he will be 1-3 in first-round games and 1-4 overall in the postseason.

Not ideal.

You can watch Texans-Bills on ABC and ESPN.