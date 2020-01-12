Bill O’Brien Getting Crushed For Puzzling Decisions vs. Chiefs

It is not even halftime of Chiefs-Texans and already Bill O’Brien is getting plenty of criticism for his decision-making.

What a wild, wild ride this AFC Divisional Playoff game has been so far. The Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead, but in the blink of an eye, Kansas City has cut the deficit to 24-21.

O’Brien has made two curious calls in the process of that rally. First, he eschewed going for it on 4th-and-inches deep in Kansas City territory, instead settling for a short field goal to put his team up 24-0.

While O’Brien elected not to roll the dice there, he incredibly did just the opposite on 4th-and-4 from his own 31 moments later. Instead of punting the ball to the Chiefs, O’Brien called for a fake punt that was stuffed.

Moments later, it was 24-14.

Why Bill O’Brien? You have the momentum and you give chiefs short field after they just scored — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 12, 2020

Bill O’Brien won’t go for it on fourth and inches, but will go for a fake punt from his own 30 on 4th and 5? — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 12, 2020

So Bill O’Brien doesn’t go for 4th & 1 in the red zone but does go for the fake punt on 4th & 4 from his own 31 pic.twitter.com/qT6maBcXnb — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) January 12, 2020

Bill O'Brien Bill O'Briened. — Cian (@Cianaf) January 12, 2020

Bill O’Brien Galaxy Brain is not going for it on fourth-and-1 deep inside KC territory and then trying a fake on your own half of the field with a longer distance and bigger cost of failure — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 12, 2020

The comeback didn’t stop there. Houston fumbled the ensuing kickoff, leaving Kansas City with first-and-goal inside the 10.

Three plays later, Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown to trim the margin to three points.

The game has completely flipped at Arrowhead Stadium. Check out CBS to see what might happen next.