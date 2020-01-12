The Spun

Bill O’Brien Getting Crushed For Puzzling Decisions vs. Chiefs

A closeup of Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans walks on the sidelines while playing the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It is not even halftime of Chiefs-Texans and already Bill O’Brien is getting plenty of criticism for his decision-making.

What a wild, wild ride this AFC Divisional Playoff game has been so far. The Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead, but in the blink of an eye, Kansas City has cut the deficit to 24-21.

O’Brien has made two curious calls in the process of that rally. First, he eschewed going for it on 4th-and-inches deep in Kansas City territory, instead settling for a short field goal to put his team up 24-0.

While O’Brien elected not to roll the dice there, he incredibly did just the opposite on 4th-and-4 from his own 31 moments later. Instead of punting the ball to the Chiefs, O’Brien called for a fake punt that was stuffed.

Moments later, it was 24-14.

The comeback didn’t stop there. Houston fumbled the ensuing kickoff, leaving Kansas City with first-and-goal inside the 10.

Three plays later, Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown to trim the margin to three points.

The game has completely flipped at Arrowhead Stadium. Check out CBS to see what might happen next.


