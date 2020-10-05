It was only a matter of time before the Houston Texans pulled the trigger and fired head coach Bill O’Brien. The organization made the surprising decision to move on from O’Brien on Monday, just four games into the 2020 season.

O’Brien’s roster mismanagement and horrendous in-game decision making ultimately led to his own demise. One decision in particular stands out among the rest.

His decision to trade superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals this past off-season is widely considered one of the worst trades in league history. O’Brien felt it was for the best of the team, though, as he explained to reporters after getting fired on Monday.

“We made what we believed were the best decisions for this team,” O’Brien said. “That’s what we always did.”

The former Texans head coach and general manager also spent the latter portion of Monday reflecting on his time with the Houston organization. He apparently felt Monday’s news was inevitable.

“I knew something like this could happen. That’s the business. … We just didn’t do enough,” O’Brien said, via NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Unfortunately for Bill O’Brien, he’s right. He didn’t do enough to warrant the Texans keeping him around for the long haul.

Houston has been more than capable of making deep playoff runs these past few years. But O’Brien and his staff haven’t been able to get over the hump.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson could wind up being the biggest beneficiary of this coaching change. It’ll be interesting to see who the Texans end up hiring and the impact it has on the organization in coming years.