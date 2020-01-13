Bill O’Brien Reacts To The Texans’ Collapse vs. Chiefs

In the biggest playoff comeback since Super Bowl LI, the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 24-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Houston Texans by 20. The head coach on the losing end of that comeback was Bill O’Brien, who had little to say after the game.

Speaking to the media, O’Brien called the result “a tough loss” and admitted to feeling bad for his players for having to endure it.

‘This is a tough loss. I feel bad for the players.’

“Tough loss” may be a bit of an understatement. The Texans raced out to a huge lead, scoring 24 straight points including 14 points in the first five minutes.

But the Chiefs responded with 41 points spread out between the second and third quarters before the Texans scored again. Kansas City went on to win 51-31, marking the first time in playoff history that a team overcame a 24-point deficit to win by 20.

Bill O'Brien on disappointment of loss 'This is a tough loss. I feel bad for the players.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 12, 2020

But O’Brien also made a statement that certainly grated on fans nerves.

Addressing the future of the team, O’Brien said the team is “moving in the right direction.”

That quote, conveyed via from Texans reporter Aaron Wilson, quickly got ratio’d by angry fans.

Bill O'Brien 'I think we're moving in the right direction' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 12, 2020

The Texans needed to overcome a 16-point deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. Afterwards, O’Brien was criticized heavily for his coaching in that near-loss.

With no general manager to answer to, O’Brien probably won’t suffer any consequences for the loss this offseason.

But one has to wonder if he may be on thin ice heading into 2020…