The Houston Texans are 0-3 thanks in no small part to a brutal schedule. But in an effort to ensure they get their first win of the year against the Minnesota Vikings today, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is making a change.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, O’Brien will be changing the way they call plays. Per the report, O’Brien will take a bigger role in the play-calling and game-planning.

Houston gave over playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly this past offseason. But the results have been underwhelming so far.

The Texans have been averaging only 19 points per game thus far. They rank bottom-five in points and yards per game.

Given that Houston has been a top-20 offense in each of their last three seasons, it’s pretty clear a change is needed.

After a sluggish start, the #Texans and coach Bill O’Brien will change the way they call plays, sources say. O’Brien will have a heavy hand in play-calling and game-planning. My story: https://t.co/mKZibBUDH1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

Turnovers and defense are two things that could also stand to be fixed so long as O’Brien is making changes.

Through three games, the Texans have turned the ball over four times while failing to record a turnover. The defense ranks bottom-five in points, and bottom-10 in yards allowed.

But improving the offense will definitely be a good start. The 0-3 Vikings have one of the worst defenses in the league, so getting the offense humming today could go a long way towards getting that first win.

Will taking over the playcalling duties be enough for Bill O’Brien to get his first win of the year?