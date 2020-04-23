Bill O’Brien Reportedly Pursuing Trade Ahead Of NFL Draft

Few NFL teams have been as aggressive as the Houston Texans have with head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien this offseason.

After a flurry of trades last year, the Texans don’t have a first round pick heading into tonight’s NFL Draft. But O’Brien appears to be working to fix that.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, O’Brien is calling teams in an effort to trade up into the first round. The Texans currently own the 40th overall pick in the second round of the draft and the 90th overall pick in the third. But after that, all they have left are a bunch of Day Three selections.

Of course, the Texans could be looking to trade some of their more disgruntled players, or players who just don’t fit with what O’Brien is trying to do. After trading all-world wideout DeAndre Hopkins last month, all bets are off as far as who’s safe in Houston.

I’d file this in the category as “right on brand”, I’m told the Texans have called some teams to trade up into the first round. Bill O’Brien never scared to make a trade. #Texans — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 23, 2020

Houston traded their first round pick to the Miami Dolphins last year in exchange for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Then they traded their natural second round pick a few days ago to get wideout Brandin Cooks from the LA Rams.

Unless O’Brien has plans to trade players or future draft picks, he’ll be hard-pressed to make any big deals with the assets he currently has.

Do you see Bill O’Brien and the Houston Texans trading into the first round in tonight’s NFL Draft?