Brandin Cooks Makes His Future NFL Plans Very Clear

Brandin Cooks just can’t seem to find a permanent home in the NFL. He’s hoping Houston can be his final landing spot.

Cooks is a star when healthy, but that’s a big if. The Oregon State alum can’t seem to stay on the field for a full season, and he unfortunately gets traded a ton because of it.

Since the end of the 2016 season, Cooks has been dealt from the Saints to the Patriots to the Rams to the Texans. It’s been a long and frustrating journey, to say the least.

Cooks is hoping Houston can be his permanent home. To help his cause, the electric wideout admitted this week he will no longer accept trades. If Houston wants to get rid of him, it’ll have to let him walk.

“I’m not going to accept any more trades. If you don’t want me, you’re going to have to let me walk,” Cooks said, via Pro Football Talk.

That’s a bold strategy, but it’s understandable.

Cooks has caught 70 passes for 984 yards and four touchdowns this season. He’s been one of Deshaun Watson’s favorite targets this season, especially after the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals.