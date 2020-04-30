Brandin Cooks Reacts To Getting Traded 3 Different Times

Brandin Cooks has been traded so many times that a negative narrative is building around the former first-round pick. However, he chooses to look at getting traded three times as a positive.

Cooks began his career with the New Orleans Saints. After a few successful years with Drew Brees, the Oregon State product was shipped to the New England Patriots in exchange for a first-round pick.

New England made the Super Bowl with Cooks in 2017 and then flipped him to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite his success in Sean McVay’s offense, the front office made the tough decision to ship him to the Houston Texans in order to save cap space in future years.

When asked about being traded multiple times, Cooks said it shows he’s “wanted” by teams. He also pointed out that general managers have paid steep prices to acquire him.

From ESPN:

“The way that I look at it, I take it as a positive and that I’m wanted, and that I’m valued at a high level still,” Cooks said on Thursday in his first public comments since he was traded to Houston from the Los Angeles Rams on April 9. “You look at all of the trades, they all were for a first-rounder, and this one, going for a second-rounder. To be honest with you, I’m blessed to be able to go around and play with so many different teams and different quarterbacks and different organizations.”

Cooks has an 1,000 yard receiving season with each team he’s played for thus far. That alone shows he can quickly learn a new playbook.

While we’re looking at Cooks’ career in a positive light, it’s worth stating that he always ends up with solid quarterbacks. Moving from one city to another can be tough, but playing with elite talent should lighten the load.

We’ll see if Cooks can have another productive season when he teams up with Deshaun Watson in Houston.