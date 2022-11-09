Brandin Cooks Reportedly Makes Decision On Attending Texans Practice

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn't suit up for the Texans last week because he was unhappy that he wasn't traded before the Nov. 1 deadline. That led to a ton of questions about his future in Houston.

Well, it seems like Cooks and the Texans are slowly mending their relationship.

Cooks was present for Wednesday's practice. NFL reporter Aaron Wilson shared a photo of the veteran wideout at the facility.

"Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was at practice for flex period, not doing drills now," Wilson tweeted. "Typically, has Wednesday as veteran rest day."

If Cooks participates in team drills on Thursday, that'd be a strong indication that he'll play this Sunday against the Giants.

Cooks is the leading receiver for the Texans this season, hauling in 32 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown.

Without Cooks in the lineup, the Texans had just 154 passing yards against the Eagles last Thursday.

The Texans are 1-6-1 heading into this Sunday's matchup against the G-Men.