Breaking: Deshaun Watson Makes Official Decision On Texans

All the speculation can finally come to an end. Deshaun Watson officially wants out of Houston.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter just broke the news that Watson has requested a trade from the Texans. He reportedly made this request weeks ago, so it’s clear the team’s decision to hire David Culley did not change the former first-round pick’s thought process.

Less than a year ago, the Texans gave Watson a four-year, $156 million deal with the hope that he’ll be the face of their franchise for the foreseeable future. Fast forward several months later, and the Clemson product wants to be trade.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes the Texans have “no interest” in trading Watson. This could lead to an intense showdown between Watson and the front office.

Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Schefter said that Watson hasn’t spoken to Texans general manager Nick Caserio nor executive Jack Easterby.

What makes this so interesting is that Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract. He might have some say in where he wants to land this offseason.

The Dolphins and Jets have been mentioned as potential trade suitors for Watson due to their abundance of draft picks. After all, it’s going to take multiple first-round picks to land a quarterback of his caliber.

One thing is certain this Thursday morning: Houston has a problem.