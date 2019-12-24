The Spun

Breaking: JJ Watt Expected To Return Soon For The Texans

Houston Texans star JJ Watt against the Raiders.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans reacts after batting down a pass in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

As the NFL’s regular season comes to an end, teams that have already clinched a playoff spot need to think about whether or not to rest players headed into the postseason.

One team has already made it clear they won’t be doing that.

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said his team’s plan when it takes the field is to win. It looks like star quarterback Deshaun Watson and company will be on the field this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

A familiar face will be joining them.

Star defensive end J.J. Watt is reportedly expected to practice with the team this week with an eye on playing in the playoffs, according to a report from NFL insider John McClain.

It’s a remarkable recovery for Watt, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle just two months ago. Generally, that injury, suffered at any point in the season, is season-ending.

Not for Watt, though, who will be back on the field with his teammates for the playoff run.

Houston sits at 10-5 on the season and the offense has played well with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins having another stellar year. However, the defense has struggled as of late and needs an added boost.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year should help.

