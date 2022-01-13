Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired On Thursday Afternoon

For the last few days, speculation has swirled around the Houston Texans about the future of first-year head coach David Culley. On Thursday, the organization made a decision.

Culley is out as head coach after just one season, according to reports from NFL Network and the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans used the last few days following the end of the 2021 campaign to discuss Culley’s role with the team and ultimately decided to wipe the slate clean and move forward. Culley met with his staff at 2 p.m. to deliver the news and the move became official once he was done.

Culley went 4-13 in his first, and only, year as the Texans head coach. For the entirety of the season, he was managing an inexperienced and under-equipped roster and still managed to keep his team competitive in a number of games.

Unfortunately for Culley, the last 12 months in Houston have been filled with drama, most of which has had nothing to do with him or his decisions. Before he even put a team on the field, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade and then was accused of over 20 instances of sexual misconduct. The three-time Pro Bowler didn’t play a snap this season, leaving Culley to manage with a rotating cast of Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills at quarterback.

After Culley’s firing, there are now eight head coaching vacancies around the league. The Texans will join a collection of other franchises searching to find a new head coach before the start of the 2022 season.