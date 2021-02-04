Look: Deshaun Watson’s Agent Fires Back At Brett Favre

Brett Favre is an all-time great quarterback, whose opinion obviously carries plenty of weight around NFL circles. When it comes to debates over someone making a decision about their future with a team, like Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, he may want to sit it out.

Watson has demanded a trade, after a litany of bizarre decisions by the Texans franchise in the last year-plus. The team dealt one of the league’s best wide receivers—DeAndre Hopkins—to the Arizona Cardinals last spring, for a return that few would argue was commensurate for a player of that talent. Bill O’Brien, the head coach/general manager that made that deal, was fired midway through the season after the Texans got off to a poor start, but others that have had owner Cal McNair’s ear during this run, including infamous team vice president Jack Easterby, remain.

Favre etched his name into the Green Bay Packers history books in the 1990s, winning three MVP awards and a Super Bowl. Starting in 2002, he openly discussed his own retirement just about every offseason, leaving the franchise in something of a holding pattern. The team drafted Aaron Rodgers in the first round in 2005, and Favre wound up playing three more seasons with the team, before “retiring” in March 2008. By June, Favre decided that he wanted to come back, but the team had made the firm decision to roll with Rodgers, and he was eventually traded to the New York Jets.

Favre would go on to play a few more years, winding up with the Packers hated rivals the Minnesota Vikings to end his career. He certainly had the right to decide how his career would go, as Watson does now. The way that Favre handled his last five or six years with the Packers makes his recent statement, that players like he and Watson “make too much money to voice an opinion,” pretty egregious. Watson’s outspoken agent David Mulugheta certainly didn’t appreciate it.

Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he’s sitting in. https://t.co/2fdPhTnJwC — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) February 4, 2021

Whether you agree with Brett Favre or not, it is pretty clear that he’s not the right messenger here. It is Super Bowl week, when current and ex-players like Favre are giving interviews to just about everyone, so we’ll see if he walks this back.

So far, the Houston Texans have reportedly rebuffed teams that have inquired about Deshaun Watson. They’ve publicly tried to reiterate their dedication to him as well, after the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley.

Something will have to give here in the next few months, unless Watson is truly willing to sit out the season.

