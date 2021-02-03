Brett Favre Is Getting Criticized For His Deshaun Watson Opinion

Brett Favre may be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, but nobody can forget how much offseason drama he gave teams in his final seasons. So it should be no surprised that some media members are ready to call him out for a seemingly hypocritical take he has on Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports this week, Favre admonished Watson for wanting out of Houston since he’s being paid to do his job. He made the bold claim that NFL players “make too much money to voice an opinion.”

“I’m kind of old school,” Favre said. “You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

Favre may have forgotten that he put the Green Bay Packers in a similar situation when he retired in 2008. The Packers were forced to trade him to the New York Jets when he unretired.

As a result, NJ.com called Favre out for that with an article entitled, “Hypocrite Brett Favre calls out Texans’ Deshaun Watson for requesting trade, even though he forced Packers to deal him to Jets.”

"I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I'm not saying he's wrong. Again, I think it's a different day and time…" Brett Favre joined @MintyBets to discuss Deshaun Watson demanding a trade from the Texans. pic.twitter.com/1YTRl0QefO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 1, 2021

Brett Favre is entitled to his opinion, and the issue of “loyalty to your team” makes for a fun debate.

But even glossing over how easy it is to punch holes in the “NFL players make too much money to voice an opinion” argument, it’s pretty rich to hear it from Favre.

The Hall of Fame QB is widely considered one of the biggest divas in NFL history. He spent nearly a decade vacillating between retiring and playing, dragging not one, but three franchises along for the ride.

So maybe Brett Favre isn’t the best person to be offering advice to Deshaun Watson on this matter.