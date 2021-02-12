Chris Simms Names “Teams To Watch” For J.J. Watt

The Houston Texans announced some shocking news this Friday, as they have officially parted ways with defensive end J.J. Watt. It’s way too early for him to pick his next team, but it’s very apparent that he’ll have a handful of suitors.

As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are odds-on favorites to land Watt. This is most likely due to the family connection, as TJ and Derek are both currently on Mike Tomlin’s squad.

Pittsburgh won’t be the only franchise in the mix for Watt’s services. In fact, NFL analyst Chris Simms named six teams that should keep an eye on the veteran defensive end.

Simms believes NFL fans should watch out for the Broncos, Chargers, Giants, Patriots, Steelers and Titans when it comes to the Watt sweepstakes.

Teams to watch out for. Steelers

Pats

Titans

Giants

Chargers

Broncos teams that would make sense scheme wise — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 12, 2021

Whichever team that lands Watt this offseason should consider themselves lucky. Despite his recent dip in production, Simms believes the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year is still a game-changer.

“JJ Watt is still a really good player and I think there will be a lot of suitors because he can play a lot of different positions on the defensive line and can play 4-3 or 3-4. And he won’t be that expensive.”

This past season, Watt had 52 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Plenty of teams would love to add that type of production to their defense, and that doesn’t even include the leadership skills that come with him.