Colin Cowherd Reacts To Deshaun Watson For Kyler Murray Proposal

Over the weekend, the NFL rumor mill began buzzing with discussion of a blockbuster hypothetical Deshaun Watson-for-Kyler Murray swap.

It all started when John McClain of the Houston Chronicle suggested the move in one of his columns. McClain laid out some solid arguments for why such a deal would make sense, even if it is only speculation at this point.

As it stands, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd isn’t a fan of such a trade, and it’s really because of how bullish he is on Murray. He laid out his reasons for why Arizona should pass on moving Murray for Watson.

“Four things to consider. Kyler Murray, still on that rookie contract. Costs me nothing,” Cowherd explained. “Number two is, he has no injury history, and he’s a former baseball player. So like Russell Wilson, he’s a great slider and he rarely gets hit.

“Number three, sorry but he throws a much better pure ball than Deshuan Watson. And No. 4 is, he’s ascending. I don’t even know what his ceiling is. He hasn’t played that much football.”

Kyler Murray for Deshaun Watson? @ColinCowherd says no. "Kyler is ascending. I don't even know what his ceiling is. He hasn't played that much football." pic.twitter.com/u9AuQ7aQ9S — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 8, 2021

Personally, Cowherd’s first and fourth points are probably his most persuasive. In our estimation, the deal does make sense for Houston, could make sense for Arizona, and likely won’t happen so all of this is moot.

It certainly makes for fun offseason conversation though.