Colin Cowherd Doubles Down On Blockbuster Quarterback Swap

On Tuesday night, the Deshaun Watson trade rumors rolled on – this time with a new team reportedly interested in a potential trade.

Las Vegas Raiders writer Vincent Bonsignore reported that “several NFL insiders” expect the Raiders to field calls regarding a potential trade of quarterback Derek Carr. With the picks amassed from a Derek Carr trade, the Raiders would be able to go after Watson in a potential trade.

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd loves the idea. He thinks the Raiders are in need of a star like Deshaun Watson and the Texans need “an infrastructure realignment.”

“It’s not outrageous and actually makes a ton of sense. The Raiders need a star and the Texans need an infrastructure realignment. This serves both,” he said on the show this afternoon.

It would be an interesting move for several different reasons.

Carr’s older brother, David, saw his career start in Houston. The former No. 1 overall pick was one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in league history and received little help from the organization.

Would Derek Carr want to play for an organization that essentially ruined his brother’s career? Of course, he might not have much choice as the Raiders can decide to trade him wherever the team wants.

Several teams have the ammo to pull off a trade for Watson, including the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Will the Raiders join the mix?