Colin Cowherd Gives Texans 5 Reasons To Trade Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Houston Texans, despite his demands to leave the organization.

Houston’s front office had no issue letting go of J.J. Watt earlier this off-season. The same couldn’t be said for Watson. The Texans are takings their time with Watson in hopes they can persuade the franchise quarterback to stay.

Despite Houston’s best efforts, it’s seems inevitable Watson gets traded ahead of the 2021 season. If the Texans are wise, they’d do so ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft to get the rebuild started sooner rather than later.

Colin Cowherd has five reasons as to why the Texans should trade Watson right now, instead of waiting. The FS1 analyst believes Watson’s value is higher than it’s ever been right now, and a bidding war could soon commence if Houston places Watson on the trading block.

It's time for the Texans to rip the band-aid off…@ColinCowherd lists 5 reasons why Houston should trade Deshaun Watson now: pic.twitter.com/CfjfEWjd9q — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 1, 2021

Colin Cowherd’s right. The Houston Texans need to stop waiting and place Deshaun Watson on the trading block. Watson’s value is sky high right now, and the Texans should take advantage.

Houston is in the midst of a rebuild. J.J. Watt is off to the Arizona Cardinals. DeAndre Hopkins has been there for a year. Deshaun Watson is the last foundational Texans player in Houston.

A bidding war for Watson is an ideal scenario for the Texans this off-season. The clock is ticking, though, as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches.