Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For The Texans

The Houston Texans are 0-4 and just fired their head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien. Colin Cowherd thinks he knows a way the franchise can accelerate a rebuild.

Currently, the Texans don’t have much cap space in 2021, nor do they have a first or second-round pick after trades. They do, however, have some premium talent at important positions: quarterback Deshaun Watson, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive end J.J. Watt.

The first two names are cornerstones moving forward, according to Cowherd. But the third player, Watt, might be worth dangling on the open market.

This afternoon on “The Herd,” Cowherd argued his case for trading the 31-year-old Watt, who is due $33 million over the next two seasons. Watt is still an impact player and could be the final piece in the puzzle for a number of contending teams.

In particular, Cowherd mentioned Seattle, Baltimore and San Francisco as potential fits for three-time DPOY.

In four games this season, Watt has registered 13 tackles, five quarterback hits and a pair of sacks. The five-time All-Pro has dealt with injuries the last few seasons, but recorded 16 sacks in 2018.

If the Texans are to move Watt, they have until the league’s November 3 trade deadline to do so.