Crazy Details Emerge From Texans’ General Manager Search

There may be no other word to describe the Houston Texans right now other than “dysfunctional” if the latest reports are to be believed. New details of the Texans’ general manager search that culminated in the hiring of Nick Caserio paint the team in a really poor light.

The team hired the search firm Korn Ferry to help identify its new general manager. Steelers executive Omar Khan was one of five candidates that the firm suggested, and QB Deshaun Watson was on board with him.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Houston Texans initially offered the GM job to Khan. But Texans vice president of football operations Jack Easterby apparently convinced owner Cal McNair to withdraw the offer and hire Caserio instead.

That decision seems to have caused a domino effect within the organization that may have caused Deshaun Watson’s reported frustrations with the organization. Watson was reportedly upset by the decision to ignore the search firm’s suggestion.

Adding to this: Omar Khan actually had been offered the job and was negotiating a contract when Jack Easterby pulled a rabbit out of his hat and convinced Cal McNair to hire Nick Caserio. https://t.co/bY3f2w4Cua — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 10, 2021

If the Texans really did make an offer to a general manager candidate only to pull it when a chance to hire another became viable, that’s a really bad look for Houston.

The consequences seem to be pretty serious too as Watson reportedly wants out now.

Houston have made a number of very questionable decisions at the top for several years now. But this one could have consequences far worse than they could have anticipated.