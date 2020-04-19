Dan Marino Has Message For Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson was only four years old when Dan Marino’s NFL career came to a close, but he is still well-aware of the impact Marino had on the field.

This weekend, a photo surfaced of Watson working out in south Florida. He’s well-dressed for the occasion, sporting one of those throwback cartoon sports t-shirts with Marino on it.

It turns out that Marino himself found the photo on Twitter. He seemed to enjoy the tribute and paid Watson some well-wishes in return.

“Nice shirt @deshaunwatson 👍🏽. Stay safe and #GoDeep” Marino wrote.

Watson and Marino have some similarities. Both were accomplished college passers who fell a little bit in the draft. Both had an immediate impact once they stepped on the field in the NFL.

Watson would obviously love to even come close to matching Marino’s level of success as a pro, but there’s one category he doesn’t want to equal him in: Super Bowl rings. As brilliant as Marino was, he never won the big game.

A major reason for that was the Dolphins’ inability to put a capable team around him. Unfortunately, with Bill O’Brien running the show in Houston, Watson might not have much of a team around him soon as well.